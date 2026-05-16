Memorial Day, Now With 65% Off Luxury Appliances
At some point between decorating soldiers’ graves and debating whether a patio sectional “completes the outdoor room,” America discovered the retail potential of solemnity plus a Monday. Memorial Day, which this year falls on Monday, May 25, still asks the country to pause, remember and honor those who died in military service. But the modern marketplace hears “three-day weekend” and immediately starts moving grills, mattresses, airfare, rental homes and enough weather-resistant wicker to furnish a minor principality.