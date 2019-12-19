Today In Data

Innovating With Mobile Ordering, Personalization Platforms And Alcohol-Free Bars

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovating With Mobile Ordering, Personalization

Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are taking note of the potential of mobile ordering, as consumers can have their favorite foods delivered with a tap of an app. And retail is getting more personal as the year winds down, as evidenced by the world of QSRs, while potential trendspotters are reimagining the bar experience without alcohol. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

23,000: Number of McDonald’s restaurants offering delivery.

300: Minimum number of brands enabled by personalization platform operator Dynamic Yield.

65%: Share of KFC orders made via drive-thru lanes.

16: Number of U.S. markets in which Starbucks delivers.

0.8%: Share by which alcohol consumption declined in 2018.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal app PayPal app
4.0K
Payment Methods

Citi Treasury Services, PayPal Team On Global Mass Payouts

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test
3.8K
Security & Fraud

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition At Airports, Stores

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
3.0K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news
2.5K
Faster Payments

Google Offers Advice To The Fed On FedNow

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.5K
News

Top News In Payments: Antitrust Probe For Google Shopping Comparison Tool; Visa Warns Of Rise in Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

groceries groceries
2.2K
Retail

How Grocery Retail Will Evolve In 2020

2.2K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

2.1K
Mobile Order Ahead

Caribou Coffee Spills The Beans On Customer Loyalty In The Mobile Age

B2B B2B
2.1K
B2B Payments

Millennials Make Big Push For B2B Personalization

Payments Canada Announces New CEO Payments Canada Announces New CEO
2.1K
Personnel

Payments Canada Announces New CEO

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: $2B PlusToken Pyramid Scheme Could Hurt Bitcoin; R3 Finishes Trade Finance Blockchain Test On Corda Platform

2.0K
B2B Payments

PayPal: Taking On Corporates’ B2C Payment Pain Points With Digital Wallets

How $49B Singles Days Happen In China How $49B Singles Days Happen In China
2.0K
eCommerce

How Singles Day Gave Rise To China’s Digital Commerce Culture

Indian Delivery Co Swiggy Sees Big Losses This Year Indian Delivery Co Swiggy Sees Big Losses This Year
2.0K
Earnings

Rising Expenses Mean Big Losses For India’s Swiggy Food Delivery Firm

Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State
2.0K
Retail

Making A Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State