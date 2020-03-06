Today In Data

Connecting With Customers Through Loyalty Programs, Intuitive Technology

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Panera Bread’s $8.99-per-month “all the coffee you can drink” offering debuted this week, which is spurring a new look at in-store loyalty programs. The move comes as research shows that in-store customers tend to spend noticeably more than online impulse buyers, irrespective of their online brand or retailer loyalty. And iMoving takes a marketplace approach to moving by connecting customers and independent movers with intuitive tech. All this, Today in Data.

500: Number of different movers that iMoving represents.

85 percent: Share of retail purchases that still take place offline.

52 percent: Portion of Americans who report that they frequently shop to relieve stress.

$8.99: Cost of Panera Bread’s “all the coffee you can drink” loyalty program.

$3M: iMoving’s projected sales for 2020.

