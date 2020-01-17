Today In Data

New Ways To Buy Candles And Explore Cuisines With Retail

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
New Ways To Buy Candles, Cuisines With Retail

Scented candles are available in many places, from stores dedicated to them in shopping centers to many checkout stands. Companies such as Otherland, however, are aiming to disrupt the candle through better design. And in online shopping, eCommerce retailers such as eat2explore are helping to introduce families to new cuisines with boxes of recipes, spices, sauces and grains, among other items. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

55 hours: Burn time of each small Otherland candle.

25 percent: Approximate share of millennial women who report buying 10 or more scented candles a year.

17: Number of countries/regions for which eat2explore offers foods.

5: Minimum ideal age for which eat2explore’s boxes are designed.

$2.7M: Amount Otherland raised in 2019 in its first round of institutional funding.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.9K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

HSBC HSBC
2.7K
B2B Payments

HSBC Debuts Corporate Treasury APIs For Integrated Payments

2.5K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news
2.5K
Ridesharing

$500M Rescue Plan Considered For Debt-Burdened Taxi Drivers

Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

German FinTech Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Latest Acquisition

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.5K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders

charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion
2.4K
Payments Innovation

PayPal Hits $10B Charitable Donations Processing Milestone

Alibaba.com money Alibaba.com money
2.3K
B2B Payments

Alibaba To Highlight US SMBs With ‘B2B Tuesday’

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed
2.3K
Investments

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed

Shopify Shopify
2.3K
B2B Payments

Shopify Supports Startups With $200 Loans

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna
2.3K
Retail

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna

terrorism funding crypto terrorism funding crypto
2.2K
Security & Fraud

House Committee Says FIs Struggle To Pinpoint Domestic Terrorism Financing

2.1K
Payments Innovation

The Coming ‘Stair Step’ In Merchant Services Provider Spend

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain

2.1K
Earnings

Goldman Sachs: Marcus At $60 Billion In Deposits