Providing Access To Healthy Meals Via Telehealth

The quickly evolving telehealth category has a new business model, with diabetes prevention program (DPP) Fruit Street teaming with meal kit company Purple Carrot to add a retail spin to its health advisory service. Fruit Street’s team of registered dietitians reviews Purple Carrot meals and makes sure they follow dietary guidelines for Type 2 diabetes. The move comes as more Americans are staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2014: The year Fruit Street was started.

1K: Minimum number of registered dietitians that Fruit Street has ready to help people eat healthy and stay active.

300: Minimum number of physician advisors to which Fruit Street has access.

$72: Weekly cost of Fruit Street’s services bundled with Purple Carrot’s meal plans.

$17M: Amount in funding Fruit Street has raised since its founding.