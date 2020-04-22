Today In Data

Retail’s Challenges And Opportunities Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Retail Challenges, Opportunities Amid COVID-19

Lord & Taylor is mulling a bankruptcy filing as the coronavirus lockdown continues to negatively impact nonessential retail, while JCPenney recently skipped an interest payment. But in grocery, GrubMarket is taking the hybrid model to the farmers’ market and has seen higher online grocery business since the crisis began. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2014: The year of GrubMarket’s founding.

800: Minimum number of JCPenney stores.

$100M: Price for which fashion rental service Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor last year from Saks Fifth Avenue.

$62.2B: Value of the organic food market per year, according to Technavio.

$12M: Amount of the interest payment that JCPenney skipped last week.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
16.2K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
13.2K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

7.0K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
6.8K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
6.5K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
6.3K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
5.4K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
5.2K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program

5.2K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.2K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
5.1K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

bitcoin bitcoin
4.5K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
4.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
4.4K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines