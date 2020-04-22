Retail Challenges, Opportunities Amid COVID-19

Lord & Taylor is mulling a bankruptcy filing as the coronavirus lockdown continues to negatively impact nonessential retail, while JCPenney recently skipped an interest payment. But in grocery, GrubMarket is taking the hybrid model to the farmers’ market and has seen higher online grocery business since the crisis began. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2014: The year of GrubMarket’s founding.

800: Minimum number of JCPenney stores.

$100M: Price for which fashion rental service Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor last year from Saks Fifth Avenue.

$62.2B: Value of the organic food market per year, according to Technavio.

$12M: Amount of the interest payment that JCPenney skipped last week.