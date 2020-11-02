Today In Data

Retail’s Drive To Digital Amid The Pandemic

Amazon set another record-setting quarter amid a pandemic that has driven consumers online, while it hired more employees to staff its fulfillment network. In retail, a spike in coronavirus cases is adding fuel to the digital-first economy as merchants and restaurants have upped their game instead of being caught flat-footed as they were at the beginning of the pandemic. And consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands are continuing their push toward direct-to-consumer sales as brands such as Colgate-Palmolive have made news in the space. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

250K: Number of permanent full-time and part-time employees Amazon brought on in Q3.

85.3%: Share of consumers who have shifted to online grocery shopping that plan to maintain some or all of their digital habits.

$70: Price of the rechargeable version of the Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush on Colgate-Palmolive’s eCommerce site.

$30B: Amazon’s approximate investment in Capex and finance leases in the first nine months of 2020.

$6.3B: Amazon’s net income in Q3 amid a pandemic that has driven consumers online.

