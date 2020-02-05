Today In Data

Retail Transformations With Digital Innovations

Retailers that sell products and services online have been steadily removing payment frictions from their online checkout processes, adopting checkout features like refund policies and free shipping. And, in grocery, innovators are connecting retailers with shoppers to help sell surplus food that might otherwise go unsold. All this, Today in Data.

93.9 percent: Share of health and beauty merchants that offer free shipping options.

63.8 percent: Portion of travel and hospitality retailers that provide rewards programs.

$15B: Amount grocers lose each year to unsold fruits and vegetables.

8: Average number of payment methods accepted by the top 30 merchants.

3.3 Gtonnes: C02 equivalent estimated for the carbon footprint of food produced and not eaten.

