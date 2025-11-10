Business Travel Turns to Ecosystem Thinking as Uncertainty Soars

Booking, payment and expense are fusing into one seamless flow. Per Amex GBT’s Q3 results, 82% of transactions are digital and 40% are AI-assisted, signaling an era of intelligent, frictionless business travel.

The corporate travel industry is morphing into a data-driven, AI-powered ecosystem where every trip is a transaction and every traveler a node in the enterprise network.

Flight disruptions are heightening uncertainty for business travel and budgets, but the sector is building resilience through ecosystem integration, automation and platform expansion.

For business travel, disruption has become a default setting.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The combination of supply chain stress, hybrid work, demand volatility and shifting traveler expectations has transformed corporate mobility from a routine cost center into a testbed for agility.

With the ongoing government shutdown having impacted nearly 10,000 flights at 40 high-traffic airports in the United States in just the past 72 hours, the need for agility and resilience is increasingly in the spotlight.

For corporate travel programs in the U.S., the government shutdown, which is showing signs of an agreement being reached as of Monday morning (Nov. 10), means two things: uncertainty in the execution of trips, which impairs business outcomes; and budget uncertainty, which may lead to fewer trips being approved.

Despite the disruption, the earnings picture across travel providers points to a nuanced resilience. American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) reported Monday that, for the third quarter 2025, its travel revenue (the core bookings business) grew 10%, supported by a 19% increase in transactions and a 23% rise in total transaction value (TTV).

“We raised our full-year guidance for 2025 and expect accelerated growth and cost transformation in 2026,” Amex GBT Chief Financial Officer Karen Williams said in a statement.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Amex GBT management repeatedly highlighted its strategic alliance with SAP Concur, the forthcoming “Complete” travel and expense solution, and artificial intelligence-assisted transaction flows, saying 82% of transactions are digital and over 40% of call interactions are AI-assisted.

The story of resilience in corporate travel today, per the earnings results, could be one of integration, diversification and intelligence.

Read also: Virtual Cards Challenge the ‘Cost of Doing Business’

From Travel Management to Spend Management

Corporate travel is inherently cyclical and exposed to macro headwinds such as recession, geopolitical unrest, commodity shocks, inflation and evolving corporate travel policies.

Across the sector, travel management companies (TMCs), technology vendors and enterprise software partners are converging to make corporate travel infrastructure shock-proof, data-driven and integrated with the enterprise stack.

Travel no longer exists in isolation. Every booking is a financial transaction, every itinerary a compliance event, and every traveler a node in the data network of corporate spend. By integrating directly with ERP and expense systems, travel management solutions become part of the financial nervous system of the enterprise.

The marketplace is responding. At the end of last month, for example, business travel and expense management software company Navan raised $923 million upon going public.

Per its Monday earnings report, Amex GBT is also betting its future on AI enablement alongside platform convergence. Amex GBT and SAP Concur are co-developing “Complete,” a next-generation, AI-powered solution that merges Concur Expense with Egencia, Amex GBT’s digital booking platform. Per Amex GBT’s financials, 98 of the world’s 100 largest companies use SAP systems, and roughly 80% of its customers are small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), a segment Amex GBT identified as a “large and profitable” growth opportunity.

The company’s investor materials put the global SMB travel market at $834 billion in 2024, with about $625 billion still “unmanaged,” being handled through consumer channels or decentralized tools. Amex GBT sees this as a greenfield worth pursuing.

See also: How 16 Industry Leaders Are Putting AI to Work in B2B Payments

The New Tech Architecture of Corporate Travel

If the first wave of corporate travel modernization was about booking automation, the next is about spend orchestration. The industry’s emerging complete travel and expense (T&E) platforms unify booking, payments, expense reporting and analytics in a single continuum. This consolidation reflects that travel management is no longer just about moving people. It’s about managing money.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience,” published Oct. 24, 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead. That figure jumps to 93.5% among “strategic movers,” those organizations that outperform their peers on growth and digital transformation.

The boundary between booking, payment and reconciliation is dissolving. The traditional handoff between travel booking and expense reporting, once mediated by spreadsheets and manual uploads, is being replaced by continuous data flows. When an employee books a trip, expenses can now auto-generate, policy checks can run instantly, and reconciliation can often happen in near real time.

Corporate travelers increasingly expect the same fluidity they enjoy in consumer apps. Post-pandemic digital acceleration has set the new baseline of mobile booking, real-time notifications and frictionless approvals becoming table stakes.