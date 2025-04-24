Emburse Adds AI-Powered Tools to Travel and Expense Mobile App

Emburse has launched a new travel and expense mobile app incorporating Emburse AI to make it easier for employees to submit expenses and for managers to approve them.

The newly refreshed Emburse Enterprise app uses artificial intelligence to accurately capture receipts, autopopulate expense details, streamline expense reporting and accelerate reimbursement, the company said in a Thursday (April 24) press release .

“It delivers a smooth, intuitive experience that accelerates reimbursements and payments while helping enterprises track and control their spend,” Emburse Chief Product Officer Paul Nagy said in the release. “Accuracy is significantly boosted across language, currency and handwritten values.”

For business travelers, Emburse Enterprise provides multilingual functionality and AI-powered OCR transcription, smart receipt capture that eliminates the need for paper receipts and manual data entry, and a personalized dashboard that provides a clear starting point for the capture, review and submission of expenses, according to the release.

For managers, the mobile app supports both full and partial expense report approval, so approvers can take action on relevant line items without waiting for other approvers to handle the other line items, the release said.

Where application, Emburse Enterprise can also enable approvals of pre-approvals, invoices and purchase orders, per the release.

The new features are included at no extra cost for Emburse’s Enterprise customers.

“This is just the beginning of the power that AI will unleash across our Travel and Expense solutions,” Nagy said in the release.

Emburse said in February that it was adding artificial intelligence capabilities to its product suite and that Emburse AI would alleviate common frustration in expense and invoice management.

The AI tool uses machine learning to grasp context, predict missing or unclear information and adapt to various formats for more precise data extraction.

“Finance teams handle hundreds of detailed processes every day, where even one seemingly minor error can lead to significant financial and operational consequences,” Nagy said in a Feb. 26 press release. “With Emburse AI, we’re giving users a powerful tool to minimize manual effort, improve accuracy, and dramatically reduce time spent on managing expenses and invoices.”

Seventy-eight percent of chief financial officers believe the integration of AI into their accounts payable processes is important, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Finexio collaboration, “ Automating Accounts Payable for Cost Savings .”



