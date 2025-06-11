Visa: Issuer Customer Lifetime Value Hinges on Personalization and Real-Time Experiences

Highlights
Success hinges on an issuer’s willingness to explore and invest, Neil Mumm, senior vice president and head of Visa DPS, tells Karen Webster.
Using technology is crucial, with AI instrumental in collecting and analyzing data to deliver results previously thought impossible.
The goal is to ensure top-of-wallet status by having more frequent, personalized interactions that “surprise and delight” customers, Mumm said.
It would be understandable to ascribe certain characteristics to the best-in-class issuers.
