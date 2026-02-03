Visa Acceptance Platform Adds Tap to Pay on iPhone Capability

Visa now enables its Visa Acceptance Platform clients to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone.

The company introduced a software development kit (SDK) that allows payment service providers (PSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and direct merchant clients to adopt this technology, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 3) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept in-person contactless payments directly on an iPhone through a compatible iOS app, according to the release.

The solution eliminates the need for card readers or payment terminals; enables merchants to get started in minutes through a supporting iOS app; supports digital wallets and physical contactless debit or credit cards; and facilitates on-the-go transactions for mobile businesses, popups and events, the release said.

“Visa is committed to helping merchants of all sizes embrace the future of commerce,” Andre Machicao, head of product, Visa Acceptance Solutions, said in the release. “With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to start accepting contactless payments securely in minutes, anywhere in-store or on the go, without the need for additional hardware.”

The first client to launch using the new SDK, payment service provider Payzli, now enables its merchants to accept payments quickly, securely and without investing in other payment devices, according to the release.

Additional PSPs are expected to roll out this capability within months, per the release.

“Our collaboration with Visa brings cutting-edge payment technology to our merchants, allowing them to accept payments anywhere without the cost or complexity of extra payment devices,” Payzli Chief Product and Technology Officer Kapil Pershad said in the release. “It’s a game changer for mobility, convenience and security.”

PYMNTS reported in October 2024 that tap on mobile payment solutions untether merchants from a single checkout spot and provide them with greater flexibility to meet their customers where they are.

By enabling sellers to accept contactless payments from consumers with certified smartphones, Tap to Phone functionality opens up acceptance in a variety of markets, Machicao told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April 2024.

This is one of many digital features consumers seek during in-store shopping, Machicao said.

“The payment experience has got to be seamless and deeply embedded,” Machicao said. “Consumers expect digital in every channel in which they interact.”

Apple said in May that it works with payment platforms and app developers to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, facilitating merchants’ acceptance of in-person contactless payments.

“Payment platforms and developers can integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps, making it easy for merchants to enable this secure and convenient capability,” Apple said at the time in a press release.

