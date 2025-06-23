Walmart Deals Event to Include In-Store Sales for First Time

Walmart Deals will be offered online and in stores for the first time when the retailer holds its next event in July.

The company announced in a Monday (June 23) press release that a six-day version of the Walmart summer savings event will take place July 8 through July 13, starting online at midnight and in stores at their local opening time. Members of the Walmart+ program will get early access to Walmart Deals, starting July 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

“For the first time, Walmart Deals will be available both in stores and online, offering more flexibility for customers to shop the way they want, whether that’s a quick in-store run, curbside pickup or delivery to their doorstep,” the release said. “With Walmart’s upgraded app and AI-powered site experience, customers can find what they need faster — and discover new favorites along the way.”

Earlier Walmart Deals events were offered only on the retailer’s website and app.

This year’s Walmart Deals summer savings event will offer “major savings” with thousands of deals across several product categories, including electronics, home, fashion, toys, beauty and back-to-school supplies, according to the release.

“As customers look to save on both the items that they want and need this season, this summer’s event will feature a wider selection of products, including wellness finds and everyday essentials,” Megan Crozier, executive vice president, general merchandise, at Walmart U.S., said in the release. “We also know families are continuing to shop earlier for the new school year, so we’ve brought back deals on first-day essentials to help customers save more when it matters most.”

Last year’s Walmart Deals event highlighted the retailer’s responsiveness to the increasing trend among consumers to concentrate their purchases around seasonal sales, particularly leading into the back-to-school season, PYMNTS reported at the time.

Rival retailer Amazon said Tuesday (June 17) that its annual Prime Day sale is doubling in size this summer, with the event stretching over four days instead of the usual two, running from July 8 through July 11.

Also new for this year’s Prime Day event is something called “Today’s Big Deals,” which features “themed daily deal drops” exclusive to Prime members.