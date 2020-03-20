The following Deep Dive explains how automation can improve supplier onboarding processes, strengthen company-vendor relationships and boost all parties’ profitability.

Automating onboarding

Onboarding requires collecting as much information as possible on potential vendors or suppliers, including their credit histories, past performances and even ownership structures. Each detail affects partners’ abilities to contribute to business relationships, which means up-to-date information is crucial to making informed decisions.

Such scrutinization goes beyond simple checks of potential suppliers’ annual earnings or debt levels, however. Companies must leverage know your customer (KYC) anti-fraud checks to ensure the entities in question are not associated with fraud, money laundering or terrorism financing, among other nefarious acts. Firms must also verify that prospective partners comply with mandatory local, regional, national and international regulations.

Fifty-eight percent of business leaders believe enhanced data insights can help their organizations comply with regulations and identify areas of concern. Performing such deep background checks can be challenging for firms with limited resources, though. A grand majority — 96 percent — of U.S. employers report completing at least one type of criminal background check, which can cost $20 to $100 per person. Such checks on companies are much costlier, and these expenses grow as more suppliers are onboarded. Some large firms even report working with more than 100,000 suppliers at a time.