Cleo Acquires DataTrans Solutions to Add Procurement Automation Capabilities

Cleo has acquired DataTrans Solutions (DTS), saying it aims to build “next-gen procurement automation.”

The transaction adds DTS’ procurement automation capabilities to Cleo’s supply chain orchestration solution, the companies said in a Monday (Feb. 3) press release.

“Cleo’s vision is to deliver true supply chain orchestration by bridging the gap between planning and execution,” Cleo President and CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said in the release. “With DTS’ technology embedded into [the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform], we’re empowering procurement teams to reduce costs, improve efficiency and minimize supply chain risks — all through automation.”

The new capabilities gained in the acquisition will bolster Cleo’s ability to help businesses streamline procurement, optimize working capital and strengthen supplier relationships, according to the release.

Integrating DTS’ procurement automation capabilities will enable Cleo to provide a comprehensive solution that simplifies supplier onboarding, automates transactions across channels and enhances visibility and compliance, per the release.

“Joining Cleo marks a new chapter for DTS customers and employees,” DTS CEO Mike Franks said in the release. “With Cleo’s innovation-driven approach, we will accelerate the adoption of procurement automation and deliver even greater value.”

Retailers and manufacturers are investing in digital technology to improve procurement operations and limit business disruptions caused by future supply chain breakdowns, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Corcentric collaboration, “Digital Payments: Modernizing Procurement Processes.”

The report found that 31% of retailers and 42% of manufacturers are already investing in procurement systems, and another 53% of retailers and 44% of manufacturers plan to do so.

Cleo introduced an order automation solution in April, saying the solution is designed to help suppliers offer an enhanced B2B buying experience to their customers. The CIC ORCA (Order-to-Cash Automation) portal delivers an “eCommerce to EDI [electronic data interchange]” workflow without requiring B2B buyers to understand or invest in EDI, the company said at the time.

In February 2024, Cleo unveiled a cloud-based B2B integration platform extension called CIC for Logistics and Transportation. One benefit of this solution is that it enables organizations to accelerate growth and scale their business by onboarding shippers, carriers and customers in hours or days, rather than weeks.

