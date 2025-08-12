Datasite Acquires Blueflame to Add AI-Powered Capabilities for M&A Dealmakers

Datasite has acquired Blueflame AI to provide additional artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities for dealmakers involved in projects like mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The acquisition adds Blueflame AI’s agentic AI solutions for investment and financial services to Datasite’s AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 11) press release.

These will be complemented by the AI-native, private market intelligence of Grata, which Datasite acquired in June, Datasite CEO and President Rusty Wiley said in the release.

“Blueflame’s agentic AI solutions will expand the collective capacity of our user base, automating complex workflows and enabling full scope analysis,” Wiley said.

“Agentic AI solutions require quality underlying content combined with secure data permissioning,” Wiley added. “Combining Datasite, Grata and Blueflame’s resources will create a unique offering.”

When Blueflame’s AI-native, large language model (LLM) agnostic platform is used with internal systems, data rooms, proprietary data sources and publicly available information, it drives efficiencies by connecting fragmented data sources used in deal sourcing, due diligence, market research and fundraising activities, according to the release.

Blueflame will join Datasite’s Intelligence Unit and continue to be led by Raj Bakhru, who founded the company in 2023 with Henry Lindemann, per the release.

Its agentic AI solution will benefit from unique data provided by Datasite and Grata, Bakhru said in the release.

“We’re excited to transform dealmakers’ ability to surface what matters and automate the repeatable to help get more deals done, faster and better,” Bakhru said.

When Datasite announced in June that it acquired Grata, Wiley said in a press release that the combination would create “a unique market intelligence offering for enterprises globally.”

“Grata has comprehensive, accurate and searchable data on private companies,” Wiley said. “Combine that with the Datasite Group’s anonymized and aggregated insights — from the largest and most trusted database in the world, capturing over 55,000 projects every year — and you’ve got an unmatched powerhouse of market intelligence.”

Datasite announced another acquisition Friday (Aug. 8), saying it acquired deal-sourcing data and workflows provider Sourcescrub and would integrate that company’s data and capabilities into Grata.