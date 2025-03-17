Wonder Acquires Tastemade to Add Content to ‘Super App for Mealtime’

Food delivery startup Wonder has acquired Tastemade, a media company that creates video content and original programming focused on food, travel, home and design.

“With Tastemade’s world-class storytelling, we’re unlocking fresh opportunities for brand partners and reimagining the future of food and content,” Wonder said in a Wednesday (March 12) post on LinkedIn.

Wonder CEO Marc Lore said in a Wednesday post on LinkedIn that the acquisition is the next step in the company’s efforts to build a “super app for mealtime” and make great food more accessible.

“Tastemade will bring world-class video storytelling and social content to the Wonder family of brands, while enhancing the ability to deliver innovative, end-to-end advertising opportunities for brand partners,” Lore said.

In its own Wednesday post on LinkedIn, Tastemade said the acquisition will accelerate Wonder’s vision of building its planned “super app for mealtime.”

“The acquisition of Tastemade will provide Wonder with the ability to engage and inspire consumers through world-class video storytelling, power its retail media business and enhance its content marketing engine,” Tastemade said in its post. “Wonder will leverage Tastemade’s deep connection with consumers, its track record of partnering with the biggest platforms and advertisers, and its award-winning studio to fuel Wonder’s family of brands including Wonder’s retail locations and app, @Blue Apron, Grubhub and the 25+ restaurant brands that they own and operate.”

Wonder acquired Tastemade for around $90 million, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said in a Wednesday report, to which Wonder shared a link in its LinkedIn post.

The deal adds a content and advertising business to Wonder’s existing takeout, delivery and meal kit offerings, according to the WSJ report.

Wonder canceled its plans to build a fleet of vans equipped with kitchens in 2023 and now offers pickup, delivery and dine-in from restaurants, the report said.

The company expanded its capabilities in meal kits by acquiring Blue Apron in 2023 and in food delivery by acquiring Grubhub in 2024, per the report.

When Wonder acquired Grubhub in November for $650 million, Lore said the move would add Grubhub’s restaurant partners to Wonder’s owned and operated restaurants and meal kits in the Wonder app.