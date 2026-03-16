Apple Acquires Video Editing Software Firm MotionVFX

Video editing software company MotionVFX says it has been acquired by Apple.

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“For over 15 years, we’ve been on a mission to create world-class, visually inspiring content and effects for video editors,” the company said on its website Monday (March 16)

“From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together.”

Based in Poland, MotionVFX develops plug-ins for Apple’s Final Cut Pro offering as well as titles, effects and cinematic templates for video editors.

PYMNTS has contacted Apple for comment but has not yet gotten a reply. A report on the acquisition from Bloomberg News notes that the company rarely addresses its purchases in public, other than high-profile cases like its purchase of Pixelmator in 2024.

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That report also points out that services have grown into one of Apple’s largest sources of growth in the last 10 years. During the company’s last fiscal year, this side of the business accounted for more than 26% of its revenue, up from 8.5% a decade earlier.

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Apple recently debuted a Creator Studio subscription bundle that combines Final Cut Pro with offerings like Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, along with exclusive new features for free-to-use apps like Pages and Keynote.

The Bloomberg report says MotionVFX’s tools have the potential to join the Creator Studio package, which costs $12.99 per month or $129 each year, something that could give videographers and online creators another incentive to sign up.

In other Apple news, last week saw reports that the company was delaying the launch of its long-awaited smart home display device because of AI-related issues.

The device had been set to debut last year but was put on hold as Apple worked on updating its Siri digital assistant, which is a key part of the smart home display’s interface.

Apple had hoped to unveil the display this month, a report by Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter. But since Siri was delayed once more, the company has been forced to push back the smart home display’s launch.

The company also recently debuted several new consumer products, including a lower-cost version of the iPhone 17, faster yet costlier versions of the MacBook — their price upped by a global chip shortage — and a “breakthrough price” iteration of the MacBook Neo laptop.