Aggregators Deliver In PYMNTS Provider Ranking

Since PYMNTS began publishing the Provider Ranking of delivery aggregators way back in February, everything has changed.

Yes, of course, there’s the COVID-19 pandemic. But from the perspective of PYMNTS Provider Ranking of delivery aggregator apps, the big news for two months now has been the rise of national grocery delivery and pickup service Instacart.

The Top 5

When we first published the aggregators ranking in early February, Instacart was at No. 11 losing to a tie between Menulog and Zomato. That changed in March when Instacart began making the news with doorstep delivery at the height of the pandemic, as well as a high-profile digital deal with the Publix supermarket chain, and its new prescription delivery agreement with Costco.

Instacart leapt up in March to No. 7 and did it again in April, landing at No. 4 on the latest Provider Ranking of delivery aggregators.

The Top 10

Widening our gaze to the top 10 delivery aggregator apps in PYMNTS Provider Ranking, Menulog has been pushed out by U.K.-based order and delivery platform Just Eat, now occupying the No. 9 spot, with the remainder of the top 10 apps unchanged from last time.

Watch for the next edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of aggregators. This is a changeable time, and brands may be poised to trade chart positions radically as 2020 unfolds.