Amazon

DOJ Price Probe Eyes Amazon Sellers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon

Amazon is making shoppers aware of a probe from the Department of Justice into third-party merchants on its marketplace, Reuters reported. The firm reportedly informed customers who might have bought items from those kinds of sellers.

“We wanted to notify you directly about this matter in the event that you are contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its investigation,” an Amazon representative said in an email sent to an editor for the outlet who is also a customer of the platform.

The report noted it was not known if the investigation is linked to sellers capitalizing on the coronavirus‘ proliferation and price-gouging on the company’s platform.

In other Amazon news, after one of its associates received a positive coronavirus test result, Amazon is shuttering a small warehouse in Queens, New York, for a time, Reuters reported. The eCommerce retailer said it has provided associates sent home from the facility with complete pay as it cleans it.

The delivery station is reportedly under one-tenth of the size of the eCommerce retailer’s large fulfillment facilities. Its function is to organize orders for the last mile of shipment.

Amazon said in a statement, as cited by the report, “We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. We continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates, and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Amazon workers in France are placed under strain that is not acceptable, following complaints that laborers faced the prospect of no pay if they didn’t come to work over coronavirus fears, Reuters reported. Le Maire said to a radio station, as reported by the outlet, “These pressures are unacceptable, we’ll let Amazon know.”

Although the government of France has criticized the manner in which Amazon dealt with the worker situation, it has encouraged workers of manufacturing facilities to keep on with their jobs if they could and if there are sufficient sanitary conditions.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
5.4K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
4.4K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.2K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.1K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
4.0K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
3.6K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.6K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
3.5K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
3.3K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

contactless payment contactless payment
3.2K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments
3.1K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
3.0K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

Some Automakers, Goldman Sachs Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments Some Automakers, Goldman Sachs Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments
2.9K
Coronavirus

Ford, Goldman Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
2.9K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock