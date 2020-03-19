DOJ Price Probe Eyes Amazon Sellers

Amazon is making shoppers aware of a probe from the Department of Justice into third-party merchants on its marketplace, Reuters reported. The firm reportedly informed customers who might have bought items from those kinds of sellers.

“We wanted to notify you directly about this matter in the event that you are contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its investigation,” an Amazon representative said in an email sent to an editor for the outlet who is also a customer of the platform.

The report noted it was not known if the investigation is linked to sellers capitalizing on the coronavirus‘ proliferation and price-gouging on the company’s platform.

In other Amazon news, after one of its associates received a positive coronavirus test result, Amazon is shuttering a small warehouse in Queens, New York, for a time, Reuters reported. The eCommerce retailer said it has provided associates sent home from the facility with complete pay as it cleans it.

The delivery station is reportedly under one-tenth of the size of the eCommerce retailer’s large fulfillment facilities. Its function is to organize orders for the last mile of shipment.

Amazon said in a statement, as cited by the report, “We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. We continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates, and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Amazon workers in France are placed under strain that is not acceptable, following complaints that laborers faced the prospect of no pay if they didn’t come to work over coronavirus fears, Reuters reported. Le Maire said to a radio station, as reported by the outlet, “These pressures are unacceptable, we’ll let Amazon know.”

Although the government of France has criticized the manner in which Amazon dealt with the worker situation, it has encouraged workers of manufacturing facilities to keep on with their jobs if they could and if there are sufficient sanitary conditions.