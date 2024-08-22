Amazon Adds Annual Plan to Grocery Delivery Subscription Service

Amazon has expanded its grocery delivery subscription service by adding an annual plan for Prime members and extending its discounted subscription to all Prime Access members.

These new offerings build upon the success the grocery subscription has seen since its launch in April, Amazon said in a Wednesday (Aug. 21) press release.

“Since launch, we continue to see strong sign-ups for the grocery subscription and a positive customer response,” the company said in the release. “Customers see immediate value in the subscription as it saves them money on grocery delivery fees and makes their grocery shopping experience more convenient.”

The subscription includes unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com, according to the release. It is available in 3,500 cities and towns in the United States.

When it was launched, the subscription was available at $9.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers with a registered Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT card), the release said.

Now, with the addition of the annual plan, Prime members can also select that plan for $99.99 per year, per the release.

“This new annual plan allows Prime members to choose the grocery delivery subscription benefit that best fits their needs and budget,” the release said. “The monthly option offers Prime members flexibility and lower upfront costs, while the annual plan offers the best savings.”

The other new offering announced Wednesday makes the discounted, $4.99-per-month grocery delivery subscription available to all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance, according to the release.

“We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save all of them time and money so they can focus on what matters most,” Amazon said in the release.

Amazon launched its grocery delivery subscription service in April after testing it in Denver, Sacramento and Columbus, Ohio, in 2023.

Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon, said in an April press release that the company aims to build “a best-in-class grocery shopping experience — whether shopping in-store or online.”