Deep Dive: Identifying ID-Free Individuals With Mobile, Biometrics

Natural disasters, war and other emergencies can force people to evacuate their communities and flee their homes. Individuals rushing to escape danger may not have the time or presence of mind to grab birth certificates, Social Security cards and driver’s licenses, yet they may face serious problems restarting their lives without identification. These difficulties also affect many individuals from regions where official proofs of identity are never issued the first place. The World Bank estimated that one billion people lacked formal identity documents as of 2018.

Missing identifying credentials is a major obstacle for displaced persons seeking aid or a fresh start in a new region or country. Financial Institutions (FIs) may not be able to complete the know your customer (KYC) checks required to onboard new customers, and the inability to access formal banking services can impede refugees’ financial efforts to receive aid, safely save money and more. Complications around identification can also create opportunities for fraudsters to abuse emergency aid efforts and pose as genuine victims. Scammers can then steal funds or goods intended to help those in need. Chaotic or weak identification practices can also result in authorities mistakenly denying shelter, food and other support to displaced parties that officials confuse for fraudsters. This month’s Deep Dive examines the challenges and efforts connected to establishing identities for those fleeing dire situations without formal credentials.