Trulioo Sees 10x Gains From Smarter Data Use

Highlights
Firms that store data without applying it increase risk without gaining advantage.
Fraud prevention and customer experience now hinge on how precisely data is used.
Dynamic friction, not blanket controls, determines which transactions succeed.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Trulioo’s Hal Lonas
Hal Lonas, chief technology officer at Trulioo, which provides a global, AI-powered identity verification platform for businesses.
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