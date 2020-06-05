Fostering FinTech-FI Trust With Data-Driven Security

FIs must be careful not to lower their fraud-fighting standards in their pursuit of open banking and be selective about the entities they allow in. Partnering with FinTechs that have lax security creates very real issues: Criminals could abuse open banking-powered payment apps to launder money, for example, or take over accounts and steal victims’ funds. Banks that fail to protect against such possibilities could incur fines for regulatory noncompliance while permitting harmful crime to flourish. Strong anti-money laundering (AML) processes make it harder for bad actors to hide or use ill-gotten gains, which, in turn, makes human trafficking, arms smuggling and other violent crimes that are often the sources of illicit funds less profitable, Davies explained — and thus less tempting.

The need to secure open banking has only grown as financial criminals have stepped up to exploit disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. FIs therefore must assess each FinTech’s associated risks before enabling integration, and FinTechs need to be able to demonstrate security chops to help open banking thrive in this landscape.

“We need to manage risk appropriately, but open banking is a good thing,” Davies said.