ANTITRUST

Facebook's Zuckerberg: Apple's 'Control' Of App Store Should Be Examined

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking with “Axios on HBO,” said he believes Apple's App Store "deserves scrutiny."

"I think it's probably about 50 percent of Americans who have smart phones, and a lot more people around the world,” Zuckerberg said in an interview, according to Axios. “I think there are more than a billion Apple devices. So, I do think that there are questions that people should be looking into about that control of the App Store and whether that is enabling as robust of a competitive dynamic."

Zuckerberg didn't say what he thought should be done about this, never specifying that he wanted the government to intervene. But he said some of the company's monopolistic behavior "certainly raises questions," according to Axios.

Apple has been involved in a myriad of controversies as of late, with Facebook having also called out the company for demanding it remove a message informing customers of Apple's 30 percent cut of any online sales. Facebook's message said that "now more than ever" it is important for users to understand where their money is going.

Apple said it prohibited developers from revealing "irrelevant" information.

The squabble between the two companies came because Facebook was preparing to roll out a tool to let businesses present paid online events to help accommodate the loss of funds from the pandemic.

The companies also squared off over planned changes to iOS 14, PYMNTS reported, which would entail letting users opt out of apps tracking them on other websites. Facebook, which depends on that for its ad revenue, was not happy, and said the change could cause the company to lose around 50 percent of its revenue from Apple devices.

For example, if a user posts on Facebook about plans for a vacation, the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) will have just enough anonymous information to serve up relevant ads from whatever destinations might be specified. If users can opt out, Facebook's position is that it will be at a disadvantage in the ad market.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.3K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

Amazon packages
4.4K
Retail

Amazon Creates Its Own Black Friday

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
4.0K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

4.0K
Investments

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $2.5B Stake In Wells Fargo

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
3.7K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

3.6K
Loyalty & Rewards

GO Time: Stop & Shop Polishes Loyalty Program

retail inventory
3.0K
Retail

Retail Inventory Levels Move In The Right Direction

3.0K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

2.9K
Retail

Klarna Debuts Social Shopping In The UK

2.8K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

2.8K
B2B Payments

The Commercial Card Embraces A Season Of (Major) Change

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

Singapore tech startups
2.6K
International

Why Venture Capital Is Accelerating In Asia — Why It’s Different From The Valley

2.6K
Security & Fraud

China To Roll Out Global Data Security Standards

2.5K
Legal

Citigroup Still At Odds With Hedge Fund Over Bank Payment Mistake