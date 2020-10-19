ANTITRUST

Japan Ties Up With US, Europe To Legislate Big Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Japan is teaming up with the U.S. and Europe to develop tough new regulations to take on big tech, according to a Reuters report on Monday (Oct. 19).

Kazuyuki Furuya, new chairman of Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said Tokyo could launch an investigation on any big deals or collaborations with Fitbit fitness tracker maker.

“If the size of any merger or business-tie up is big, we can launch an anti-monopoly investigation into the buyer’s process of acquiring a startup (like Fitbit),” Furuya told Reuters. “We’re closely watching developments including in Europe.”

EU antitrust regulators in August started probing a $2.1 billion acquisition deal for Google to buy Fitbit.

Furuya added that Japan will align closely with the U.S. and Europe, “and respond to any moves that hamper competition. This is an area I will push through aggressively,” he said.

The big tech giants Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook — also known by the acronym "GAFA" — are facing numerous antitrust investigations from the west.

Global collaboration is important, Furuya said, since GAFA and other tech platforms have similar business practices worldwide.

Furuya also told Reuters that the FTC would analyze Japan’s mobile phone market to find ways that could increase competition, which could help cut Japan’s mobile phone charges.

In the September PYMNTS  big tech compliance tracker tracker, Facebook considered pulling out of the EU over regulations. Canada’s governing Liberal party renewed calls to legislate big tech platforms to pay media producers a cut of ad dollars.

Everyone is also watching a $650 million lawsuit filed by Illinois residents against social media giant Facebook.  A settlement lets residents with Facebook accounts claim payouts potentially ranging from $200 to $400.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Port Data Show Inventory Boom Ahead Of Holidays
1.6K
Retail

Port Data Show Inventory Boom – Or Bust? – Ahead Of Holiday Season

1.5K
News

Today In Payments: Study Shows Americans’ Savings Drying Up; State AGs To Press Own Case Against Google

Walgreens Accelerates Digital Transformation
1.5K
Retail

Walgreens Accelerates Digital Transformation

Soft Drinks
1.5K
Retail

Hard Times For Soft Drinks As Coca-Cola Puts The Lid On Tab

two people watching video on laptop
1.4K
Retail

Shoppable Media Prepares For Its Retail Closeup

Ant Group IPO Valuation Target 
1.4K
IPO

Sources: Ant Group Plans $280B Hike In IPO Valuation Target 

SK Telecom
1.4K
Ridesharing

Uber Brings $150M To SK Telecom Mobility Platform, Joint Venture In Korea

UK, british airways, data breach, cyberattack, personal data
1.4K
Security & Fraud

UK Watchdog Hits British Airways With $25.8M Fine Over Data Breach

Paycheck Protection Program
1.4K
Loans

PPP, SMBs And The Challenges Of KYC

First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Bank US
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Will Create $100B Bank

China Drafts Updates To Commercial Bank Regulations
1.3K
International

China Drafts Updates To Commercial Bank Regulations

Connected Devices, Instant Payments, Digital Shift Tops This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Connected Devices, Instant Payments, Digital Shift Top This Week’s News

payment
1.3K
News

This Week In Payments: Alternative Credit Ramps Up Ahead Of The Holidays; Revolut Reportedly Near Applying For US Banking License 

Amazon Offers Discounts, Gift Card Bonuses
1.3K
Retail

Amazon Continues Fall Sales Push With Discounts, Gift Card Bonuses

online shopping
1.3K
eCommerce

Direct-To-Consumer Surges As Physical Stores Languish