ANTITRUST

Rent-To-Own Companies Settle Antitrust Case With FTC

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Rent To Own, RTO, FTC, Settlement, Antitrust, Rent A Center, Aarons, Buddy's, Retail, News

Rent-to-own (RTO) companies Rent-A-Center, Buddy’s and Aaron’s have all settled a case with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging they made reciprocal non-competition deals with each other that violated federal antitrust law and created an environment that limited choices for consumers, according to an FTC press release.

The complaints said from June 2015 to May 2018 “Aaron’s, Buddy’s, and Rent-A-Center each entered into anti-competitive reciprocal agreements with each other and other competitors. These agreements swapped customer contracts from rent-to-own, or RTO, stores in various local markets. An outcome was that one party to the agreement closed down stores and exited a local market where the other party continued to maintain a presence.”

The agreements, the release said, led to stores closing that probably wouldn’t have done so otherwise and lessened quality and service for consumers.

Customers who rented from stores had to travel to those particular stores to make payments, and closing a store would increase their travel time and costs.

In addition, the companies’ agreements meant that there were requirements to not compete in a specified territory for a period of three years.

“These agreements affected consumers who already had few options for furnishing a home on a limited budget,” said Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “The FTC’s orders get rid of the agreements, reopen affected markets to competition, and bar these companies from doing this again.”

The FTC settlement means the three RTO companies can’t enter into similar agreements in the future.

“The three RTO companies must also implement antitrust compliance programs, notify the commission in the event of certain changes in corporate governance, and grant the commission access to company facilities as needed to ensure compliance with the order,” the release stated. “Finally, due to prior board-level relationships between Aaron’s and Buddy’s, these firms are barred from having any of their representatives serve as a board member or officer of a competitor, and from allowing any competitor’s representative to serve on their boards.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.1K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.7K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.6K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.5K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
3.1K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.5K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.5K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy
2.4K
Investments

Largest U.S. Pizza Hut Franchisee Could Choose Bankruptcy

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.4K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership

Amazon Amazon
2.1K
Retail

Amazon Is Building A Traditional Supermarket In LA

omnicommerce retail omnicommerce retail
2.1K
Merchant Innovation

Is Paying Consumers For Their Time The Future Of Physical Retail?

ChargeAfter ChargeAfter
2.0K
Point of Sale

POS Financing: There’s A Lending Marketplace For That