Apple Card Updates Privacy Policy

Apple has updated Apple Card’s privacy policy to allow more sharing of anonymous data with partner Goldman Sachs, according to a report.

Apple said it’s making the change to help determine customers’ credit eligibility. Customers will have the ability to opt-out from the change.

The data Apple will share with Goldman will allow for a new credit assignment program that could potentially allow more people to access credit, or at least have the opportunity to do so.

It also means customers could potentially share more data with Goldman – such as Apple purchase history, how long a person has had an Apple ID or how much money someone spends on Apple products – if they aren’t approved to get a credit card.

Apple will also add details to internal transactions, meaning that instead of simply showing a charge for Apple Services, the bill will detail specific items.

The change will separate Apple Card’s privacy policy from that of Apple Pay; the two used to have identical policies.

“You may be eligible for certain Apple Card programs provided by Goldman Sachs based on the information provided as part of your application,” Apple’s new policy says. “Apple may know whether you receive the invitation to participate and whether you accept or decline the invitation, and may share that information with Goldman Sachs to effectuate the program. Apple will not know additional details about your participation in the program.”

The policy also notes that “no personally identifiable information about your relationship with Apple will be shared with Goldman Sachs to identify the relevant Apple metrics…Applicants and cardholders may be able to choose to share the identified metrics with Goldman Sachs for re-evaluation of their offer of credit or to increase their credit line.”

To opt-out of the expanded data sharing, cardholders can send an email to Apple’s privacy team at dpo@apple.com with the subject line “Apple Relationship Data and Apple Card.”