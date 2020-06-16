Apple Expands Zero Pct Apple Card Financing

Apple will now be allowing 0 percent interest on financing options for several of its products, including the Mac lineup, iPad, AirPods Pro, AirPods, Apple Pencil and others, when paid for via the Apple Card.

The move comes after Apple offered 0 percent interest financing on the iPhone last December.

The financing options will depend on which product one is interested in. For example, the higher priced items like the Mac and iPad Pro offer 12 month financing, while others such as the AirPods and AirPods Pro offer six month financing, all with the aforementioned 0 percent interest. Purchasing AirPods Pro, for example, would mean paying $41.50 per month for six months, while a purchase of a 16-inch MacBook Pro would be $199.91 for 12 months.

One item excluded from the financing options is the Apple Watch, for reasons not disclosed.

The company also wants to push the purchase of multiple Apple items that can work together as part of a package. Users have the option to purchase the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil for 12 months with 0 percent interest, despite the Apple Pencil’s lower cost overall.

Users can also continue to receive 3 percent Daily Cash back through these purchases. The financing options are only available in the U.S. for now.

The Apple Card, formed in 2019 in partnership with Goldman Sachs, has been heavily pushed by the tech giant in recent weeks, including its deal with Walgreens, in which users who signed up for the card in June could get $50 Cash Back if they spent $50 at the popular drug store chain. Other discounts, including with Nike and Uber, are also available through Apple’s partnerships.

The company has also made its educational discounts available to use with the card’s discount programs.

In addition, the company responded to the coronavirus pandemic by allowing Apple Card users to postpone their payments so as to save money in times of widespread unemployment.