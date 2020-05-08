Apple

Apple Introduces New eCommerce Portal With Upgraded UX

With most of Apple’s retail stores remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tech giant is introducing a new hub to streamline the shop-from-home experience.

The new portal offers an enhanced user experience (UX) that enables people to chat with tech specialists and learn more about contactless delivery options. It also offers easy access to the Genius Bar, giving people the ability to reach an expert over the phone, chat, email, and Twitter.

The hub also allows people to trade in their iPhones to upgrade to a newer phone. Further, Apple is offering multiple ways to pay, including installment options.

Most Apple Stores worldwide have been closed since mid-March and even the shops that have reopened are encouraging people to shop online, according to a report in 9to5Mac. The options offered in the new portal were previously scattered about Apple’s website.

The new Apple Store hub has direct links to services like the Apple Card and Today at Apple, which offers people “fun how-to videos to help you get creative at home,” according to information on the hub’s webpage.

Apple’s recent Q2 earnings indicated that despite the worldwide pandemic crisis and an uncertain economy, Apple Retail broke its quarterly revenue record, posting revenue of $58.3 billion and a profit of $11.25 billion. Sixty-two percent of the quarter’s revenue was made up of international sales.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in services and a quarterly record for wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, on an earnings call.

