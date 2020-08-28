Apple

Apple Has Pulled Epic Games From App Store

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Apple Has Pulled Epic Games From App Store

While a judge may not settle the dispute between Apple and Epic Games for months, the computer giant pulled the Fortnite maker’s games from the App Store on Friday (Aug. 28), 9to5Mac reported.

Epic emailed its Fortnite players that the iOS and Mac versions of the game are blocked from receiving updates.

The move comes amid a pending lawsuit against Apple by Epic. The dispute began earlier this month when the Maryland-based game maker released a payment platform that was crafted to bypass the App Store’s payment system and its 30 percent commission.

In response, Apple said it would end Epic’s access to the App Store on Friday (Aug. 28) arguing that Epic violated Apple’s rules. Epic filed suit alleging that the tech giant’s practices are anticompetitive.

“Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100 percent monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market,” Epic Games wrote in the legal filing.

In court documents, Apple argued that Epic wants special treatment and produced emails from Tim Sweeney, the game maker’s CEO, to prove it.

This week, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers for the Northern District of California issued a temporary split order and ruled that the global consumer electronics and computer software company can’t block the game maker from accessing the tools of Unreal Engine, a popular game engine developed by Epic that is used to build 3-D games on Apple platforms.

At the same time, the court denied the North Carolina game-maker’s motion to restore its Fortnite game to the App Store. 

“Epic Games and Apple are at liberty to litigate against each other, but their dispute should not create havoc to bystanders,” Rogers wrote in a ruling. “Apple has chosen to act severely, and by doing so, has impacted non-parties and a third-party developer ecosystem.”

A hearing is scheduled between the parties at the end of September.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.9K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics; Authorities Arrest Man Behind Alleged $1.73M Crypto Scheme In Australia

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.9K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

2.5K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

2.4K
Economy

Republicans Ready A More Modest Stimulus Bill

The Digital Shift Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics
2.4K
Business

The Digital Transformation Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics — Beyond The Payment

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
2.4K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

2.4K
Payments Innovation

Truist CIO: Overcoming The Roadblocks To Faster Payments

Thought Machine, fundraising, $83 million, Series B, Cloud Banking, startups, series B, investors, news
2.1K
Cloud Banking

Are Banks Ready For The ‘Lifestyle Change’ Of Cloud Technology?

Virtual Cards To Control, Secure Business Spend
2.1K
B2B Payments

Why Virtual Cards Are The Future Of Controlling And Securing Business Spend

US Agencies Warn Of North Korean Hackers
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Cybersecurity Agencies Warn Banks Of North Korean Hackers

1.9K
Consumer Payments

Report: Helping Retailers Solve The Payments Piece Of The eCommerce Puzzle

Etsy Claims Amazon Backs California Bill To Edge Out Competition
1.9K
eCommerce

Etsy Claims Amazon Is Backing California Bill To Edge Out Competition