Apple’s CarPlay Could Soon Become Part of Tesla Vehicles

Tesla is reportedly developing support for Apple CarPlay in its vehicles.

That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 13) from Bloomberg News, which noted that this is one of the most-requested features from Tesla’s customers.

Sources tell the news outlet that Tesla has begun testing the capability in-house. CarPlay — already supported by other car companies — displays a version of the iPhone’s software that’s designed for vehicle infotainment systems, and is considered a must-have by many drivers.

PYMNTS has contacted both companies for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

The Bloomberg report characterized the move as a “stunning reversal” for Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk after years of ignoring calls to add CarPlay. Musk has been critical of Apple and its app store policies and was angered when the iPhone maker recruited his engineers for its now-aborted driverless car project.

Sources say Tesla has discussed rolling out Carplay in the months ahead, though Bloomberg added that the carmaker has been known to cancel or postpone features following months — and, in some cases, years — of preparation.

Tesla’s sales have been declining, the report added, and some potential car buyers have pointed to the lack of CarPlay as the reason why they’ve stayed away. The report also points to a study last year from McKinsey & Co. showing that a third of buyers said that not having CarPlay or the Android equivalent would be a deal-breaker in their car purchasing decisions.

PYMNTS explored the potential benefits of connected cars earlier this year in an interview with Niclas Gyllenram, chief executive of Aiden Automotive. He said that drivers spend an average of 72 minutes per day in their vehicles, giving carmakers the chance to transform this screen time into seamless, convenient experiences.

“Connected vehicles are poised to become central to the automotive eCommerce ecosystem,” Gyllenram said. “Unlike your phone or laptop, where the screen is the primary focus, the car’s screen is a secondary tool that can enhance the driving experience rather than distract from it.”

For example, he said, connected vehicles can understand their environment, a level of contextual awareness that offers up personalized, relevant recommendations.

“Imagine a scenario where your car alerts you to traffic ahead and suggests a nearby café where you can take a break and refuel, not just your car but yourself,” Gyllenram said. “We see the car as a platform for interaction and convenience, uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between online and brick-and-mortar commerce. By transforming the car into an active participant in the shopping journey, connected vehicles will redefine how consumers interact with brands and services.”