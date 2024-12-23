Amazon and Universal Music Tackle ‘Unlawful’ AI-Generated Content

Amazon and Universal Music Group (UMG) have expanded their partnership with an eye toward AI.

The tech giant and the record label announced Monday (Dec. 23) they were working to combat the use of “unlawful” artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content, while also guarding artists against fraud and misattribution.

“UMG will also collaborate with Amazon Music as it continues to expand in audio, including further innovation in audiobooks, audio and visual programming, and its investment in livestreamed content that has connected millions of fans with their favorite artists across all genres and corners of the world,” the companies said in a news release.

Earlier this year, UMG joined fellow record companies Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group in suing a pair of AI music startups, Suno and Udio, accusing them of unauthorized use of copyrighted material.

The companies have said that their use of copyrighted recordings to train their systems falls under the “fair use” protection of U.S. copyright law. They also characterize the lawsuit as an attempt by the record labels to suppress competition.

As noted here at the time, although AI promises to enhance some areas of eCommerce, such as personalized recommendations or virtual shopping assistants, the litigation spotlights the importance of balancing innovation with respect for intellectual property.

“As the legal proceedings unfold, eCommerce businesses will be watching closely,” that report said. “The outcome could influence how AI is integrated into online retail platforms, potentially leading to more stringent guidelines for using AI-generated content in commercial applications.”

The lawsuit is one of several legal cases involving the use of AI and copyrighted materials, leading experts to argue that the issue underscores the need for clearer guidelines and protections in the AI field.

“AI presents unique copyright concerns for businesses, primarily because it can produce content that closely resembles or ‘copies’ human-generated content, such as articles, publications, images and music,” Star Kashman, a cybersecurity and privacy lawyer, said in an interview with PYMNTS.

“The use of AI-generated creations raises complex questions about ownership and copyright, as these creations often use datasets that include copyrighted works of art and may infringe upon these copyrights.”

And some companies have developed tools to alleviate the problem, such as Adobe’s video creation offering, announced earlier this year.

“This tool enables faster content creation and experimentation, all while ensuring that what is being produced is safe for commercial use,” Robert Petrocelli, chief product and technology officer at Vimeo, told PYMNTS in October.