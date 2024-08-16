More Job Seekers Are Turning to AI to Write Resumes

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the go-to resume writer for most job seekers, a striking change that is reshaping the job market landscape.

About half of the candidates searching for new positions are now turning to AI to craft their resumes. This marks a significant milestone in the rapidly evolving intersection of technology and job hunting, transforming how applicants present themselves to potential employers.

The trend has ignited a heated debate in hiring circles. As AI-generated resumes flood into HR inboxes, companies find themselves navigating uncharted waters. Experts from various fields weigh in on the phenomenon, offering diverse perspectives on this technological shift.

“We have implemented a process to weed out applicants who are using AI for bulk applying,” Kara Ayers, senior vice president of global talent acquisitions at Xplor Technologies, told PYMNTS. “At the bottom of the job description, we ask the candidate to enter a certain keyword or phrase and to place that word or phrase somewhere specific in their application.”

Experts say the AI-driven shift in resume creation and job applications could have far-reaching effects on commerce. As businesses adapt to screen and evaluate AI-enhanced applications more efficiently, it may lead to faster hiring processes and potentially reduced costs in talent acquisition, allowing companies to allocate resources more strategically.

However, the increased competition and higher standards for applications could also result in longer job searches for candidates, potentially impacting consumer spending patterns and the overall economic dynamics of the job market.

The AI Cat-and-Mouse Game

Xplor’s approach helps filter out AI-generated applications that wouldn’t pick up on such specific instructions. However, it’s just one strategy in an evolving landscape.

“Companies are getting smarter about spotting AI-generated resumes,” Matthew Warzel, president of MJW Careers, told PYMNTS. “They’re using tools that can pick up on patterns or language that feels a bit too perfect.”

Some are even fighting fire with fire. “Many are ironically turning to AI themselves by using smart screening tools that can detect telltale signs of AI-generated content,” Sally Derian, a writer specializing in tech ideas for businesses, told PYMNTS.

However, this technological arms race may be short-lived. Cliff Jurkiewicz, vice president of global strategy at Phenom, told PYMNTS: “ChatGPT will be so good that detection would be difficult.”

Balancing Act: Authenticity Versus Efficiency

Despite the challenges, many see AI as a valuable tool for both employers and job seekers.

“Recruiters use AI-based HR tech to find the best candidates, and job seekers can benefit too,” Jurkiewicz said. He suggested that candidates can use AI to analyze their resumes for the right combination of keywords based on specific roles.

Ayers acknowledged the benefits while emphasizing the need for balance: “We are just getting started and exploring how best to keep the hiring process authentic while creating a fair process where both candidates and employers have a healthy balance of using AI.”

The future of hiring may see significant changes. “We’re sure to see increases in the volume of applicants that can be screened, and we could even see competency standards get higher too,” Ayers said, stressing the importance of maintaining a positive candidate experience throughout these changes.

The equity implications of AI in resume writing are complex and multifaceted. “It can be a beneficial tool in creating equality for those that have a difficult time articulating their experience on paper or in writing – like those that are dyslexic, for example,” Ayers said.

However, there are concerns. “There’s also a risk of over-relying on AI-friendly metrics. This could disadvantage candidates with non-traditional backgrounds or unique experiences that don’t fit neatly into AI categories,” Derian noted.

As the practice becomes increasingly commonplace, employers are reevaluating their hiring processes. Some, like Xplor Technologies, are developing guidelines on acceptable AI use in applications.

Despite AI’s growing influence, traditional methods retain their value. “Finding promising job candidates the old-fashioned way, by implementing referral programs and incentivizing your workforce to spread the word about open roles, is still incredibly effective,” Ayers said.

Experts agree that the key is balance. “AI is a great asset for candidates,” Ayers said. “Those experimenting with AI just need to use it as a starting point and then build on that with their own authentic experience and talents. In today’s job market, candidates still need to set themselves apart, and real examples of experience are a must for any great resume.”