OpenAI Readies ‘Operator’ Agent With eCommerce, Web Browsing Capabilities

OpenAI reportedly plans to release an autonomous computer-controlling agent called “Operator,” marking a significant advance in artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can independently browse the web and complete online transactions.

This development signals a broader push by tech companies to create AI agents that can handle everything from product research to price comparisons and purchases. This could reshape how consumers interact with eCommerce platforms and raise questions about the future role of human sales representatives and customer service agents.

“Models like Operator are going to enable more consumer agentic flows: booking your haircuts, booking a restaurant, etc., so I think as those trends collide, we’ll see more agent-to-agent and fully autonomous AI workflows,” Deon Nicholas, co-founder of Forethought, a generative AI for customer support platform, told PYMNTS. “This will free up humans to do more valuable interactions, and consumers can focus on more personalized decision-making, such as what products they’re interested in, what styles they like, or what cuisine they want, rather than the mundane stuff.”

Agents, Agents Everywhere

According to a recent Bloomberg report, OpenAI is developing an AI assistant called “Operator” that can perform computer-based tasks like coding and travel booking on users’ behalf. The company reportedly plans to release it in January as a research preview and through their API.

This development aligns with a broader industry trend toward AI agents that can execute complex tasks with minimal human oversight. Anthropic has unveiled new capabilities for its GenAI model Claude, allowing it to manipulate desktop environments, a significant step toward more independent systems. Meanwhile, Salesforce introduced next-generation AI agents focused on automating intricate tasks for businesses, signaling a broader adoption of AI-driven workflows. These developments underscore a growing emphasis on creating AI systems that can perform advanced, goal-oriented functions with minimal human oversight.

The Scoop on Agents

AI agents are software programs that can independently perform complex sequences of tasks on behalf of users, such as booking travel or writing code, by understanding context and making decisions. These agents represent an evolution beyond simple chatbots or models, as they can actively interact with computer interfaces and web services to accomplish real-world goals with minimal human supervision.

Nicholas said that autonomous AI agents can fundamentally “take actions” in a personalized way rather than just answer FAQs.

“AI can help you track your order, issue refunds, or help prevent cancellations; this frees up human agents to become product experts,” he added. “By automating with AI, human support agents become product experts to help guide customers through which products to buy, ultimately driving better revenue and customer happiness.”

While many see AI as just a tool for writing emails or blogs, its real value lies in handling practical tasks. Sriram Chakravarthy, the founder and CTO of AI company Avaamo, told PYMNTS that AI agents are transforming workplace productivity.

He said that on the employee side, AI assistants could quickly resolve IT and HR issues, such as fixing login problems, approving new laptops or updating personal information. They can also take care of routine tasks like filing expenses, submitting timesheets or managing purchase requests — all through straightforward text or voice commands.

Jason Seeba, chief marketing officer at Session AI, which provides AI-driven in-session marketing solutions, told PYMNTS that agents in the e-commerce world will change product search and discovery.

“People will have AI agents that will just take care of the mundane tasks,” he said. “For example, you’ll never have to think about soap again,” he added. “Your AI agent will just take care of it. Buying at the right price and making sure you always have enough.”