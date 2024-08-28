Report: Amazon and Bezos Expeditions to Back Robot-Maker Swiss-Mile

Swiss-Mile, which makes robots for logistics and other use cases, is reportedly set to raise about $20 million from investors that include Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Bezos Expeditions and HongShan, which was formerly Sequoia Capital China.

This seed funding round would value the company at over $100 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 28), citing unnamed sources.

Swiss-Mile did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company was incorporated in 2023 and has developed two autonomous wheel-legged robots: Robotic Mule, which is designed for carrying, and Robotic Watchdog, which is for monitoring, according to the report.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Swiss-Mile’s robots can navigate city traffic, avoid obstacles and climb steps, the report said.

The robots’ use cases include carrying goods for logistics operations, spotting safety hazards and mistakes for construction companies, monitoring facilities, patrolling and reporting anomalies to security teams, according to the Swiss-Mile website.

“We empower wheel-legged robots to navigate and perform tasks across diverse environments, transforming efficiency in various industries,” the company said on its website. “With the potential to address labor shortages, cut costs, enhance insights and prioritize safety, autonomous robots can tailor solutions to optimize your specific processes.”

It was reported in February that the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund was ramping up investments in companies that combine AI and robotics.

Amazon is focusing on this area in a move to drive efficiencies across its logistics network, Franziska Bossart, head of the corporate venture capital arm, told the Financial Times in a report posted Feb. 28.

This investment strategy underscores Amazon’s dedication to making innovations in robotics, as seen in previous investments in industrial robotics and sorting systems in European warehouses, where 750,000 mobile robots are already in operation, according to the report.

In July, Skild AI said it raised $300 million in a Series A funding round to build an AI model for robotics that will power a variety of robots, scenarios and tasks. The company said it will use the new capital to expand its team and to continue scaling its model and training datasets in preparation for further commercial deployment of its technology.