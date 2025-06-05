AI Models and Tools: Perplexity Labs Debuts as AI Coworker

Highlights
Perplexity Labs is a new AI tool that turns prompts into project deliverables.
The FDA has deployed a generative AI tool called “Elsa” to help its employees be more efficient.
Google Labs’ “Stitch” creates website and mobile app designs through prompts and images.
Perplexity has launched Perplexity Labs, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can turn prompts into spreadsheets, dashboards and simple web apps.
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, generative AI, Google, Google Labs, News, Perplexity, Perplexity Labs, PYMNTS News, Technology