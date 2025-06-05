AI Models and Tools: Perplexity Labs Debuts as AI Coworker

Google Labs’ “Stitch” creates website and mobile app designs through prompts and images.

The FDA has deployed a generative AI tool called “Elsa” to help its employees be more efficient.

Perplexity Labs is a new AI tool that turns prompts into project deliverables.

Perplexity has launched Perplexity Labs, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can turn prompts into spreadsheets, dashboards and simple web apps.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The tool functions as a virtual team that performs 10 minutes or more of self-supervised work using tools like deep web browsing, code execution and chart and image creation.

According to the AI startup, “Labs can accomplish in 10 minutes what would previously have taken days of work, tedious research, and coordination of many different skills.”

For example:

In finance, Labs can create an interactive dashboard for momentum trading around specific stocks, events and timing parameters.

In entertainment, Labs can create visual storyboards and a screenplay for a film concept.

In sales, Labs can create a targeted prospect database with detailed company profiles and contact information that match specific business criteria.

Perplexity said Labs is different from its “Deep Research” feature in that it can use more tools to create project deliverables.

The feature is now available for Pro subscribers on the web, iOS, and Android, with Mac and Windows support coming soon.

Read more: Perplexity AI Gains Traction by Understanding Business Needs

FDA Unveils Generative AI Tool

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unveiled “Elsa,” a generative AI tool designed to help employees work more efficiently. It will be deployed throughout the agency by June 30.

Elsa will help employees — from scientific reviewers to investigators — do things such as access internal documents in a secure environment. It is already being used to accelerate clinical protocol reviews, shorten the time for scientific evaluations and identify high-priority inspections.

Elsa can also help with reading, writing and summarizing, among other tasks. The FDA said it can “summarize adverse events to support safety profile assessments, perform faster label comparisons, and generate code to help develop databases for nonclinical applications.”

Elsa is just one part of the FDA’s artificial intelligence initiatives. The agency plans to integrate AI in other areas, such as data processing.

See also: FDA Calls for Monitoring of AI as Tech Uses Widen in Healthcare

Google’s AI Tool Turns prompts Into User Interface Designs

Google Labs has introduced “Stitch,” an AI tool designed to turn prompts or images into website or mobile app designs.

Users can generate desktop or mobile user interface designs and front-end code, then refine through AI chat and export to Figma, a design tool that lets teams collaborate in real time to design wireframes, protypes and more within a web browser.

For example, Stitch can create a design for a mobile app targeting skiing fans that can track runs at famous ski resorts. It can also create an employee feedback dashboard, a personal photo library or a retail marketplace.

Google Labs is the search giant’s experimental AI platform where it tests early-stage products.

Read more: Google Debuts App to Let Users Run AI Models on Their Phones

Read also: 5 Productivity Tips to Raise Your Work Game Using AI

See more: OpenAI Gaining Market Share in AI Tools, With Google a Far Second