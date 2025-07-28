AI Progress Shifts Beyond Raw Data and Computing Power

Highlights
AI performance gains from traditional scaling laws are slowing as data and compute become more limited and expensive, leading to plateauing results on key benchmarks like MMLU.
New techniques such as “chain of thought” reasoning and optimized training methods, like those used in OpenAI’s o-series models, are replacing brute-force scaling to improve performance.
Model development remains rapid in the U.S., but the focus is shifting toward smarter architectures and reasoning-based AI as traditional scaling hits diminishing returns.
How an artificial intelligence (AI) model performs is critically important to the enterprises investing in and deploying the technology. But there’s debate whether advancements in large language models are slowing.