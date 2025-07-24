What Businesses Should Ask When Choosing an AI Model

Highlights
Generalist AI models like ChatGPT are effective for broad tasks but often don’t do as well in domain-specific applications that require expert reasoning and transparency.
Specialized AI systems, trained on professional frameworks, outperform generalist models in regulated fields such as healthcare, law and finance.
Business leaders should ask AI vendors about transparency, domain expertise and scalability to ensure models meet evolving enterprise needs.
Business leaders evaluating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions should be cautious about assuming that larger generalist models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT will always deliver better results than specialist models, according to an analysis published this week by Harvard Business Review.