Applebee’s and IHOP to Deploy AI-Powered Tech Support and Personalization

Restaurant chains Applebee’s and IHOP will reportedly begin using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for both customer-facing and back-of-house tasks.

The chains’ parent company, Dine Brands , is rolling out AI to its brands’ 300 franchisees and 3,500 stores, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (June 20), citing its interview with Dine Brands Chief Information Officer Justin Skelton .

“AI is moving quickly, and I believe it’s going to be embedded in everything we do,” Skelton said in the report.

One of the tools being added for all franchisees is AI-powered tech support that allows field technology services staff to use natural language to query the company’s database, rather than manually searching for answers, according to the report.

Dine Brands is also rolling out an AI-powered “personalization engine” that uses data about customers’ prior purchases to automatically recommend new or additional items and offer customized promotions to diners, the report said.

The company is also working on adding the “personalization engine” to the tablets used by servers and customers, using AI-powered cameras detect when a table should be cleared, and developing an AI app that will help restaurant managers with staffing and other day-to-day tasks, per the report.

IHOP said in August 2023 that it formed a partnership with Google Cloud and would leverage that company’s Recommendations AI technology for digital ordering and more targeted messaging .

The company said at the time that the partnership would infuse AI into its online ordering experience, making it easier for guests to place orders, find their favorite items and discover new ones that are relevant to their interests.

Restaurants are increasingly adopting technology and automation to address staffing shortages, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration, “ Why More Restaurants Need to Bite Into Digital Transformation .”

The report found that 67% of the establishments using automation said it had delivered direct benefits to diners’ experiences.

In another, separate deployment of AI in this sector, it was reported June 13 that quick-service restaurant chain Chipotle cut its hiring time by 75% when it adopted an AI hiring platform.