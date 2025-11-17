Automakers Embed AI Across Factory, Car Systems
Automakers are accelerating their use of artificial intelligence (AI) as vehicle complexity, software integration and safety expectations rise across the sector. IBM noted that manufacturers are turning to machine learning, computer vision and predictive modeling because traditional vehicle programs and factory processes can no longer keep pace with modern demands. The Kaizen Institute adds that rising pressure to improve efficiency and safety is pushing companies to embed AI across design, production, logistics and in-car systems.