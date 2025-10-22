Bushel’s CFO Trades Budget Static for Strategic Agility

Highlights
Modern finance leaders turn uncertainty into advantage—balancing risk with vision, driving disciplined, capital-efficient growth, and using tech to scale sustainably.
Finance now connects the enterprise by translating data across functions into strategic action, replacing static plans with agile, outcome-based management.
Smart CFOs harness AI for foresight and efficiency—forecasting cash flow, spotting patterns, and monetizing data—while keeping human judgment firmly in charge.
