CFOs Triple Down on Gen AI ROI, Fueling Chip-to-Server Surge

Highlights
AI is driving record revenues across multiple sectors, from cloud and chips to servers, data storage and data centers, with executives calling the surge in demand “unprecedented.”
Cloud leaders are the biggest winners so far: Microsoft Azure revenue jumped 39%, Google Cloud rose 32%, and AWS post a 17% gain, while CoreWeave more than tripled its sales in their latest earnings reports.
Hardware and infrastructure players are also cashing in, with Nvidia, AMD and Dell seeing record gains. Foxconn saw server revenue surpass smartphones for the first time.
