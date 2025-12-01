DeepSeek ‘Integrates Thinking’ Into New AI Models

DeepSeek has debuted two new versions of an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) model.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“DeepSeek-V3.2 is our first model to integrate thinking directly into tool-use, and also supports tool-use in both thinking and non-thinking modes,” the Chinese startup wrote in a post on X Monday (Dec. 1).

The launch was flagged in a report by Bloomberg news, which noted that these releases are new versions of a model released weeks ago, but with new capabilities designed to help combine reasoning and execute certain actions autonomously.

Per that report, DeepSeek said the new services match the performance of OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5 throughout multiple reasoning benchmarks, which indicates China’s open-source systems are still competitive with Silicon Valley’s models on at least some metrics.

DeepSeek also says the V3.2 version combines an ability to mimic something akin to human reasoning with the ability to use search engines, calculators and code executors.

DeepSeek shook the AI sector at the start of this year with the debut of an AI model that it said could perform at the level of many U.S. flagship models but had been developed at just a fraction of the cost.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Artificial intelligence has reached a critical inflection point. The industry stands at a crossroads where escalating costs, environmental concerns, and innovation appear intertwined, threatening to stifle accessibility and adoption,” Gokul Naidu, a consultant for SAP, told PYMNTS soon after the initial launch.

“Enter DeepSeek-R1, the model that’s turning heads in Silicon Valley and beyond for proving that high performance and affordability aren’t mutually exclusive.”

“DeepSeek challenges the narrative that innovation must come at an unsustainable cost,” Naidu added. “For businesses, this means AI could soon be accessible to small and medium enterprises, not just tech giants with deep pockets.”

In other AI news, PYMNTS wrote about the progression of enterprise AI adoption three years after the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Research from PYMNTS Intelligence shows that companies have begun treating AI as a critical part of their workforce, and not just an experiment. Sixty large U.S. companies are reorganizing roles and responsibilities under new chief AI officers.

The research showed that 34% of CFOs pointed to increased output as their chief reason for adopting AI, followed by staying competitive at 24% and improved decision-making via better data insights, cited by 19% of respondents.

“The data also revealed sharp industry divides,” PYMNTS wrote. “48% of goods sector firms are using AI to boost output and efficiency. In contrast, 30% of service firms aimed to improve decision-making and customer experience with AI. Additionally, 42% of technology firms stated that their main goal is to maintain their competitive edge.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.