FTC Probes AI Chatbots’ Impact on Child Safety

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on children and teens.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The commission announced Thursday (Sept. 11) that it was issuing orders to seven providers of AI chatbots in search of information on how those companies measure and monitor potentially harmful impacts of the technology on young people.

The companies in question are Google, Character.AI, Instagram, Meta, OpenAI, Snap and xAI.

“AI chatbots may use generative artificial intelligence technology to simulate human-like communication and interpersonal relationships with users,” the FTC said in a news release. “AI chatbots can effectively mimic human characteristics, emotions and intentions, and generally are designed to communicate like a friend or confidant, which may prompt some users, especially children and teens, to trust and form relationships with chatbots.”

According to the release, the FTC wants to know what measures, if any, these companies have taken to determine the safety of their chatbots when serving as companions.

It is also seeking information on how the companies limit the products’ use by and potential negative effects on children and teens, and to inform users and parents of the risks associated with the products.

“The FTC is interested in particular on the impact of these chatbots on children and what actions companies are taking to mitigate potential negative impacts, limit or restrict children’s or teens’ use of these platforms, or comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule,” the news release added.

As noted here last week when reports of the FTC’s efforts first emerged, some companies have already tried to address this issue.

For instance, OpenAI has said it would add teen accounts that can be monitored by parents. Character.AI has made similar changes, and Meta has added restrictions for people under 18 who use its AI products.

Those reports came the same day First Lady Melania Trump hosted a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education. In a news release issued before the event, Trump said the rise of AI must be managed responsibly.

“During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance,” Trump said. “We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children.”

Meanwhile, Character.AI CEO Karandeep Anand said last month he foresees a future where people have AI friends.

“They will not be a replacement for your real friends, but you will have AI friends, and you will be able to take learnings from those AI-friendly conversations into your real-life conversations,” Anand told the Financial Times.