Intuit Updates GenOS for Agentic AI Experiences for Its 100 Million Users

Intuit Inc., the financial technology company behind products like TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, has announced enhancements to its proprietary Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Operating System (GenOS).

The updates are intended to accelerate the development and deployment of “done-for-you” agentic AI experiences for the company’s approximately 100 million consumer and small and mid-market business customers, according to a Tuesday (June 3) press release.

“With this major agentic AI release of our proprietary GenOS, we’re supercharging the power of data, AI, and human intelligence on our platform to fuel consumer and business success through transformative done-for-you experiences,” Intuit Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Alex Balazs said in the release.

The system combines data, AI platform capabilities and both proprietary domain-specific and commercial large language models (LLMs) to facilitate agent development. The goal is to address customers’ financial challenges and support durable growth.

Intuit plans to roll out new AI agents for small and mid-market businesses to simplify daily operations, including agents focused on customer interactions, payments, finance, project management and accounting. These agents are designed to provide predictive insights, take actions on behalf of customers and facilitate connections to AI-enabled human experts, with the customer retaining control, per the release.

Key updates to GenOS include a comprehensive Agent Starter Kit, featuring components for agent orchestration, memory, LLMs and tools, the company said. The system also integrates with AI-powered forecasting and recommendation systems. Additional components include GenStudio, a sandbox for experimenting with LLMs, GenRuntime for combining LLMs with data and enabling autonomous actions, GenSRF for built-in security and risk guardrails, and GenUX, a user experience framework.

Businesses, for their part, are seeking out GenAI capabilities to boost performance and efficiency. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that 90% of CFOs report a very positive ROI when using GenAI.

Some of the United States’ largest companies, including United Airlines, Target and AT&T, are touting their use of the technology as a key part of their strategies for remaining at the forefront.

“What we can unlock, if we are in the driver’s view of this and we are the architects of it now, is going to be so much greater than if you’re waiting,” Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing and growth officer at AT&T, said during a March panel discussion at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas.

