Luminance Raises $75 Million for ‘Panel of Judges’ Legal AI Offering

By  |  February 18, 2025
 | 

Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Luminance has raised $75 million to scale its legal-industry-focused technology.

“This funding is all about innovation, expansion and scaling,” Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of the U.K.-based Luminance, said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 18).

“It supercharges our U.S. growth, where 40% of our revenue is already generated, and will fuel key hires and new offices across the U.S., APAC and Europe. It also accelerates innovation at our Cambridge R&D hub as we expand Luminance’s AI platform to legal adjacent use cases in procurement and compliance.”

The funding round follows the $40 million Luminance raised in a Series B last spring. Developed by University of Cambridge AI experts, Luminance uses specialist AI — known as the “Panel of Judges” — to automate and augment each touchpoint a business has with its contracts, “from generation to negotiation and post-execution analysis,” the release added.

The company works with more than 700 organizations in 70-plus countries, with clients that include AMD, Hitachi, LG Chem, SiriusXM, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini. 

Luminance expanded headcount by 80% in 2024, opening offices in San Francisco, Dallas and Toronto, and expanding its U.S. headquarters in New York.

“Driving this commercial success, Luminance has pioneered a number of world-firsts in AI,” the company said. “Most recently, the company released Lumi Go, a revolution in contract negotiation that enables Luminance customers to send draft agreements to a counterparty and have the AI auto-negotiate on their behalf.”

PYMNTS explored the power of generative AI to transform what had typically been manual legal processes last year in a conversation with James Clough, chief technology officer and co-founder of Robin AI.

“Most legal teams, when they’re doing work, what is the output of their work?” Clough said. “It’s not just a prediction, it’s generated text. They want to get something written as an output that they can send to somebody else in an email, or that they can use to add a comment or an edit to a document, or to answer somebody’s question.”

As noted here at the time, legal work requires attention to detail, extensive research and nuanced argumentation, intellectually demanding and time-consuming tasks. It’s part of the reason why — per PYMNTS Intelligence research — 72% of lawyers say they have doubts about whether their field is ready for generative AI.


Recommended

Luminance Raises $75 Million for 'Panel of Judges' Legal AI Offering
DOJ Bars 10 Individuals and Businesses From Making Unauthorized Debits
FTC Taps Deputy With Background in 'Contentious Merger Review'
FICO and TransUnion Team to Improve Credit Access in Kenya
See More In: , , , , , , , ,