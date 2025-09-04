Mayo Clinic Uses AI to Detect Pancreatic Cancer Earlier

Highlights
The Mayo Clinic’s AI models can detect pancreatic tumors on CT scans nearly a year before they become visible to human radiologists.
Pancreatic cancer’s five-year survival rate rises from 13% to 44% if found before it spreads, making AI’s early warning a potential lifesaver.
Doctors believe the technology could extend to other cancers to extend patients’ survival rates and eventually find a cure.
When Dr. Mark Truty was in college, his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Doctors told the family the tumor appeared localized and attempted surgery.