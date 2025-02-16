Musk: New Version of Grok AI Tool Launching Monday

Elon Musk says his xAI will debut the latest version of its Grok model this week.

“Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT,” Musk wrote on his X social media platform Saturday (Feb. 15) evening. “Smartest AI on Earth.”

In another post on Sunday (Feb. 16), Musk shared some of Grok’s handiwork, a play on one of the poems from “The Lord of the Rings” books, reimagined to introduce “creation of advanced large language models (LLMs) with search, agency, memory, and humor.”

“I’ve kept the tone, structure, and gravitas as close to the original as possible while aligning it with the technological theme,” he added.

In another post, Musk shared the results of a query in which he apparently asked Grok its opinion on the tech/business publication The Information. Grok’s answer, too long to get into here, is negative, calling X the only place for “trustworthy” news.

“Grok is so based,” the 53-year-old Musk wrote — using internet slang for “not caring what others think” — adding the “tears of laughter” emoji.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Musk had teased the planned launch of Grok 3 at the World Government Summit in Dubai last week, claiming it would outdo every competing model introduced thus far.

Musk added that the model was trained on synthetic data and can reflect on mistakes that it makes by reviewing data to achieve logical consistency.

Last month, xAi debuted a stand-alone consumer app called Grok, offering access to the company’s chatbot of the same name. The chatbot had previously only been available to users of X (formerly Twitter).

The latest news comes as Musk — in addition to his high-level White House activities — is also engaged in a legal battle with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup he helped found in 2015, and Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO.

Musk has sued OpenAI to stop the company’s switch to a for-profit entity (it is now controlled by a nonprofit), something he says is a betrayal of its founding ethos.

Last week, the multibillionaire and a group of investors made a $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI. Days later, Musk said that bid would be withdrawn if the company agreed to halt its conversion to a for-profit.

Altman rejected Musk’s overtures, and the OpenAI board did the same days later.

“OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk’s latest attempt to disrupt his competition,” board chair Bret Taylor wrote on X, speaking for the entire board. “Any potential reorganization of OpenAI will strengthen our nonprofit and its mission to ensure AGI [artificial general intelligence] benefits all of humanity.”