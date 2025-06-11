Nvidia CEO Sees Quantum Computing Reaching ‘Inflection Point’

Highlights
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said quantum computing is reaching an inflection point, unveiling CUDA-Q to bridge quantum and classical computing systems for real-world problem-solving.
Huang described a shift from data centers to “AI factories” that generate intelligent outputs, marking the start of a new industrial era.
Huang said humanoid robots will soon be teachable and affordable for small businesses, not just industrial giants.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is turning his attention to the next critical enabler of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution: quantum computing.
